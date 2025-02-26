The Irrational season 2 episode 16 return date: Outer space?

After what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to get a return date for The Irrational season 2 episode 16? What about the story ahead?

First and foremost here, let’s just go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way. Namely, you are going to be waiting a while to see the Jesse L. Martin series back on the air. The reasoning for this is similar to a lot of other network shows on March 4, where a Presidential Address is going to lead to a lot of shows being preempted.

As of right now, March 11 is when you are going to have a chance to see The Irrational season 2 episode 16 arrive. What can we say about it? Well, the title here is “The Overview Effect,” which often is tied to outer space by definition. By virtue of that, the full synopsis below does not come as too much of a surprise:

03/11/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : With an astronaut trapped in space, Alec is tapped to evaluate whether the pair of astronauts assigned to rescue them – a married couple – can safely complete the mission. An accident during a training exercise puts the mission at risk. TV-14

Out of everything that we have seen Alec do over the past season and a half, a case about outer space has to be high on the list of surprises. Is there anything that compares to this? It is also going to be a really difficult situation for Alec to resolve just because you are dealing with a lot of super-intelligent science and people who are all going to have opinions as to what can or cannot be done.

There are only a few episodes left this season — because of that, we do tend to think that we’re going to be building and building until the finale.

