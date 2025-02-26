FBI: International season 4 episode 14 return date at CBS

After what you see tonight on CBS, are you eager to learn more about FBI: International season 4 episode 14? Well if you are wanting a return date or something more, rest assured that we 100% have you covered!

First and foremost, though, let’s just go ahead and share some of the rather unfortunate news: There is no new episode coming to the network in seven days’ time. The same goes for the others within the franchise. What is the reason for that? Well, let’s just say that it is very much tied to a Congressional Address that seems to be set across all of the networks at that time.

For the time being, FBI: International is set to return to CBS on Tuesday, March 11. What more can we say about it now? According to a report from the Futon Critic, “A Winged Lion for Protection” is the title for this hour. Unfortunately, there is not that much more out there in terms of what lies ahead, and that includes a synopsis or some other details. Fingers crossed that at some point in early March, there is going to be a chance for us to see that.

So what is coming up beyond all of this?

Well, what we will at least say now is that there are still a number of stories still to come, but you also need to keep watching to ensure there is a long-term future beyond this season! While the flagship show has been renewed already for another season, the same cannot be said for the spin-offs. Given that there is another off-shoot in development, that raises the question as to whether it could replace one of the current shows on the air.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

