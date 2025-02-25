Doc season 1 episode 9 return date over at Fox

Following what you see tonight on Fox, do you want to get a Doc season 1 episode 9 return date? We understand! One of the great things about the past few weeks is that we’ve had a chance to dive head-first into the show and understand its characters and mysteries. If you are Fox, you are almost certainly aware that this is one of the best ways in order to launch a show. You want nothing more than to keep that going, right?

Well, let’s just say that this is where some of that unfortunate news starts to creep in. Regrettably, there is no new installment next week, and the same goes for a lot of the network scripted programming that is out there.

So what is going on? Well, due to a Congressional Address, the plan is for Doc to return on Fox come Tuesday, March 11, and we hope that once we are a little bit closer to that, some more details are going to be out there for what lies ahead. The unfortunate truth about where things are right now is that Fox does not tend to release synopses for a lot of their upcoming episodes far in advance, and that is also the case here.

While you do wait for the show to come back, here is where we can at least administer a little bit of advice — if you want to see the series back for more, remember to recommend it to your friends or get more people watching / streaming. This is a network that can be rather hard to read when it comes to shows that they want to bring back. Typically they are reasonably cost-effective and they can deal with a lower ratings threshold than some others; however, we are also aware nothing is guaranteed.

