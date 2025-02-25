NCIS season 22 episode 13 references G. Callen, Jane Tennant

While NCIS season 22 episode 13 on CBS delivered a couple of big stories that were clear as day, there was also a fun Easter egg. While it was only on the screen briefly, those of you with a pause button may have been able to actually see a few familiar faces on Kasie’s whiteboard.

For much of “Bad Blood,” we saw none other than Timothy McGee undergo a fundraising for his twins at school, selling a variety of different coffee brands. He obviously got some assistance from a number of his colleagues locally, but it turns out that Kasie had accounted for some people all over the greater NCIS board.

As it turns out, some of the people who apparently purchased some beans include the likes of Ernie Malik and Jane Tennant from the Hawaii branch, Dwayne Pride out of New Orleans, G. Callen and Kensi Blye from Los Angeles, and finally Michelle Mackey all the way down in Australia. Those shipping prices have to be pretty darn enormous! (Hilariously, Mackey actually bought more of the coffee than anyone.)

While we would not necessarily view these Easter eggs are a sign that these characters will be turning up soon, we do tend to think that it is nice to know that some of these characters are still at their familiar field offices. We do personally think that some of them were deliberately chosen, mostly because it would make sense that they are all still there. The fact that Kensi is there, for example, likely means that Deeks is pretty close by at the same time.

What did you think about some Easter eggs that were present in NCIS season 22 episode 13?

Do you think we are actually going to see the character in the flesh again? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

