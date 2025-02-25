The Hunting Party season 1 episode 4: Odell’s storage locker?

Tonight The Hunting Party season 1 episode 4 arrived on NBC and to the shock of almost no one, a new mystery emerged!

So, what are we looking at this time around? Let’s just say that after making a phone call, it was discovered that Oliver Odell took off to a storage unit … one that had a number of mysterious belongings inside. Sure, there were some sentimental things in there (including a card from Sam), but then also a series of coordinates. At least one set of them was for the Pit!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

So what does this mean moving forward? That’s a hard question to answer but for now, it is another reminder of how orchestrated everything was in the first place. One way or another, we know that he had some sort of advance knowledge of what was going to be coming, at least enough to get some of that information out of the drive.

What Odell’s true motives are remain shrouded in mystery, and that is very much the point! With that being said, though, there are a few different things that could be assumed. We do think that he has some sort of emotional connection with Bex and that’s not something likely to go anywhere. Yet, he may be pulled in a number of different sides — or even been indoctrinated into a larger cause.

Are there some moments on The Hunting Party that we get frustrated? Sure, especially when it comes to the show trying to really ask itself what it wants to be. Yet, at the same time we do tend to think that the criminals are dark and the central mystery itself is intense. So long as we get a handful of hints every single episode, it is easy to imagine that we’re going to be happy with the end result.

What did you think about the overall events of The Hunting Party season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







