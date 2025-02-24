Peacemaker season 2: Is an August premiere date happening?

Is there going to be a Peacemaker season 2 premiere date announcement coming in the near future at Max?

Well, let’s just say this first and foremost — we actually do think that the show is targeting an August start on the aforementioned streaming service. After all, DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have confirmed that very thing, per Deadline. We know that it has been a really long time since the first season debuts, so let’s hope the wait seems to be worthwhile.

What does make this particular date for Peacemaker so important is that it could be a month, give or take, following the end of the new Superman film — and it was always the plan to have the show follow the movie.

As for what else is happening within this particular world, Safran and Gunn did confirm that they are still hoping to make a Waller series at some point. Yet, the show has not fully come to fruition. Per Gunn, some of that just had to do with the creative process:

“We were going to go with Waller before Peacemaker (Season 2), but I wrote Peacemaker quickly and were ready to go.”

At the very least, we are 100% aware of the fact that Gunn and Safran are going to be more than a little bit committed to these properties and there is totally no reason to think otherwise. This is a key element to the extended DC Universe and at this point, we just have to wait and see if certain parts of it are going to evolve and change once more and more characters do end up being added to the mix.

As for what is ahead in Peacemaker season 2 in general, just brace for a lot of action, drama, and even a handful of surprises!

What do you most want to see moving into Peacemaker season 2 when it arrives on Max?

