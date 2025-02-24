The White Lotus season 3 episode 2: A Ke Huy Quan surprise

We know that The White Lotus is often out to do whatever they can to surprise us and in episode 2, they did with the cast!

After all, did anyone else out there expect to hear the voice of Ke Huy Quan? We sure didn’t, but according to a report from USA Today, the Oscar-winning actor was actually the voice of Kenny on the phone with Timothy Ratliff at the end of episode 2. Will we actually see that character moving forward? That remains to be seen, but we certainly know at this point that Tim is in a world of hurt.

If you need the situation to be broken down further, here’s some of what we would say. Timothy clearly thought that the problem was limited to the media and yet, we are in a situation now where the situation has evolved. We are talking here more about a spot where the feds are involved and for the time being, it feels like they could come at him at almost any moment.

Where things do now have the potential to get super-messy is in the event that the Ratliff family patriarch tries to bury his head in the sand and act as though nothing is going on around him. We don’t think that the powers-that-be here are going to be content with him just having some sort of “peaceful” vacation — things are going to be a little bit messier than that and for the time being, it really just feels like a given.

Is there a chance that the shootout at the start of the season is tied to Timothy?

For now, let’s just say that he has to be a leading candidate — especially when you think about some of the rich and powerful people he may have irked.

What do you think is going to happen with Timothy on The White Lotus season 3?

