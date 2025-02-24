Poppa’s House season 1 episode 13 spoilers: A look at ‘Graduation’

As we look ahead to see Poppa’s House season 1 episode 13 on CBS next week, what more can be said about the story?

Well, the first order of business here is that the title here is “Graduation,” and there is going to be a pretty important at the center of the story. Yet, is everything exactly as it seems? Let’s just say that, at least on the surface, this is where things could get crazy — and our advice is to brace for a lot of crazy twists that play out in a pretty comedic way.

Below, you can see the full Poppa’s House season 1 episode 13 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Graduation” – Poppa and Ivy unexpectedly encounter Ivy’s ex-husband, David, at a graduation celebration, but Poppa finds David’s timing suspicious and resolves to uncover his true intentions. Meanwhile, Junior and Nina are determined to host the best party to impress their son’s friends, on the CBS Original series POPPA’S HOUSE, Monday, March. 3 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Taking a larger look ahead…

Well, let’s just say that for the time being, there are a lot of things that remain unclear. While this show already does have a full-season order, the possibility of another season remains unclear. This is why the next few episodes are going to be essential as we work in order to figure out more in terms of what the next chapter is going to look like. If you love the show, watch live — and if not that, go ahead and tell your friends to check it out!

