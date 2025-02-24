The Neighborhood season 7 episode 13 spoilers: The frenemy…

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into The Neighborhood season 7 episode 13. Want to know more about it now?

First and foremost, let’s just say that this installment is going to really bring a lot to the table when it comes to story alone. That means that the odds are substantially high that there’s going to be a lot of chaos from start to finish, and comedy often comes from this particular place — especially when it comes to these characters.

Below, you can see the full The Neighborhood season 7 episode 13 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“Welcome to Not Being in It” – Calvin and Dave return from the casino, stunned by the revelation that Lamar had been laundering stolen money, which has now landed him in jail. Meanwhile, Malcom runs into his frenemy, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, March. 3 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, one of the things that we are most interested in regarding the show actually extends a little bit beyond it. To be specific here, we are getting into the questions as to whether or not season 7 is going to be the final one. It did not get the same early renewal as a number of other shows, and at the same time, there is also a spin-off that is coming at the same time potentially. We do feel for the writers and producers at this point, largely do to the fact that they have to plan out a number of different scenarios and doing that effectively is not that easy.

