Extracted season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A storm is coming

Next week on Fox, we are going to have an opportunity to dive into Extracted season 1 episode 4 — and everything is about to get so much more intense.

In a lot of ways, we would say that you can view the first three episodes of the season as an appetizer. For the survivalists, they have allowed them to test themselves; meanwhile, for the families, they have had to grown accustomed to a pretty intense environment. This could be changing significantly moving forward, and for a reason that feels pretty simple.

To get a few more details here on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Extracted season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

The alliances at HQ are tested as families must anonymously provide critical supplies to one of the remaining survivalists, excluding their own family member. With a storm approaching, the survivalists face a decision that could affect both their fellow competitors in the wild and their families back at HQ. In the one-of-a-kind survival series Extracted, 12 untrained competitors face the harsh Canadian wilderness while their families, watching from a remote headquarters, decide whether to let them continue or press the “Extract” button, all for a chance to win $250,0000 in the all-new “Surviving the Storm” episode of Extracted airing Monday, Mar 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EXT-104) (TV-14 L)

If the contestants and their families can make it through the storm, will they be set for the rest of the season? Okay, we wouldn’t go that far … but we do think that it is a major step in the right direction for a lot of them when it comes to being able to handle some of the major twists and turns that come their way. There are some that will be physical, but more than likely, others that will end up being psychological.

