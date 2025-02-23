Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 2/23?

Following last week’s premiere on HBO, is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver coming back with a second straight episode?

It certainly goes without saying first and foremost here that we would like there to be a consistent run of stories early on in a given season, and we certainly think that a lot of people out there feel the same way. All things considered, why wouldn’t you? This helps to set the tone for whatever will be presented the rest of the way.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Luckily, this is where we are happy to share that Last Week Tonight with John Oliver will be back tonight, and you can expect this particular episode to arrive at 11:05 p.m. Eastern time. As per usual with this show, the exact subjects of the week are not being announced in advance … but we do expect a mixture of current events and then also something that is a little bit more evergreen. After all, so much of the premiere was about outlining the new administration and by virtue of that, we aren’t quite sure that we are going to see the same exact thing repeated here once more.

Regardless of all of that, though, we do still feel like the comedy show is facing a struggle coming up here that is not altogether different from the first week. How can you continue to keep people engaged in a show when they may not want to hear something more about the subject matter? It’s not something that a lot of people may want to think or hear about right now, but it does not change the facts, much as they are. We will have to wait and see over the weeks ahead how a lot of this does end up playing out.

What do you most want to see moving into the next Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







