Doctor Who season 15: Do we have a premiere date?

Do we have an official Doctor Who season 15 premiere date now at Disney+ and BBC One? Well, define “official.” For now, we will simply say that we have a reasonably good sense as to when the hit sci-fi show could be coming back.

In a recent iPlayer advert discovered on social media, you can see that a release date for Saturday, April 12 is seemingly planned. However, we have yet to see some sort of super-formal press release confirming it yet, so we will file this all under “subject to change” for at least the time being.

Does the April 12 date make sense? 100%, especially since season 15 (which is called “season 2” in some circles) has been done filming for a good while now. That means that there should be enough time for the post-production crew to do their magic and get this batch of episodes officially ready to go.

As for what the season is going to be all about, know that Ncuti Gatwa is coming back as The Doctor, and there is going to be a brand-new companion played by Varada Sethu. However, it is not the same character she played within a single season 14 episode. Millie Gibson will also be back as Ruby Sunday.

The largest mystery out there

Is there going to be more Doctor Who beyond this season? We wish we had a clear answer to this question, but here is where we have a certain measure of hope. This franchise is enormous and also culturally significant for BBC One, and no matter what happens regarding the Disney+ partnership, we do think it has a future. As to what exactly that future is, consider that the mystery for now.

