All Creatures Great and Small season 6 premiere date hopes

Following the big season 5 finale on PBS, what more can we say when it comes to All Creatures Great and Small season 6?

First and foremost here, it feels easy to state the following here: There is going to be more of the British drama! Both season 5 and season 6 were both renewed at the same time, and that allowed the creative team to think further ahead — a real luxury in this industry where there often is so much uncertainty.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

If you are reading this from the UK, you should go ahead and note that All Creatures Great and Small is likely going to air later this year — which makes even more sense given that the finale is often some sort of Christmas Special. However, in America we do think that an early 2026 launch is the most likely. While this may be frustrating to some, we do think that what PBS prioritizes above all else at this point is consistency, and having a new season at the same time every year. Their shows have historically performed well in the winter, so why would they make some sort of great effort to change it at this point? To put it simply, they wouldn’t.

Now, it remains to be seen if season 6 is going to be the final chapter of the show or not but personally, we do tend to think that there could still be a decent life left for the show. A lot of it is simply going to come down to what makes sense financially, largely because there are always going to be more stories worth telling. That is not something that you need to worry about here in the slightest.

What do you most want to see moving into All Creatures Great and Small season 6?

Are you okay with having to wait until winter 2026 in order to see it back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here to get some more updates in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







