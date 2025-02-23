NCIS season 22 episode 13 sneak peek: McGee, coffee salesman?

Monday night NCIS season 22 episode 13 is officially poised to arrive after a week off the air. So what is there to be psyched about now? Well, from our vantage point, quite a bit.

Let’s just start off with the fact that “Bad Blood” is going to continue to give us something that remains one of our personal favorite things about this show — watching Timothy McGee do whatever he can to be a great father to the twins. We’ve seen him get mixed up in groups of fellow parents before at the school and now, this is translating over to some fundraising efforts on his part.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a sneak peek from this NCIS episode in which Sean Murray’s character tries to pitch the rest of the team on some specialty coffee meant to go to a good cause. Honestly, if there is ever something to really try to sell to his fellow teammates, isn’t this it? On the surface, we honestly do think so. They are always going to need caffeine at the job, and this is probably better than whatever standard coffee they are drinking on a day-to-day basis.

Of course, our hope is that there are some more McGee storylines beyond this later on in the season, mostly because they are always fun and his relationship with Delilah feels so real. Tim is arguably one of television’s most relatable characters, a guy who is smart and skilled but at the same time, he always still feels like someone you could see in your day-to-day life. How many times do we really find someone who acts like this? Honestly, it does not take place all that often on these sort of shows…

