The Boys season 5: Vought ‘celebrates’ Homelander’s birthday

We recognize already that The Boys season 5 is almost certainly not going to premiere until we get around to 2026. However, do you think that this is going to stop Prime Video from promoting it now?

One of the things that is absolutely the best about this superhero saga is that they commit to the bit at almost every turn, including creating a fake Vought and then using them on social media to spout off whatever propaganda they choose. That includes a fake birthday celebration for Homelander himself, who we know is actively trying to control every facet of the government now.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the social-media “celebration” to Antony Starr’s character that includes signed messages from Sage, The Deep, Firecracker, Sam and Cate from Gen V, and then also A-Train, who we sincerely doubt did anything since he is off somewhere in hiding. A-Train is probably going to be a huge cog to the final season of The Boys, given that he has a chance to go full-circle with his redemption story.

While there are few definite details out there right now about season 5, we tend to think that Starlight may need to track down A-Train early on so that the two can work together in order to try and rescue The Boys themselves from their captivity. From there, they may need to hope that Butcher’s spree of self-destruction is a distraction so that they can plot some of their own plans. Is there a way in which to kill Homelander? That’s gotta be the primary goal of the series’ endgame, but there could be all sorts of fun along the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

