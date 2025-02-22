Knuckles season 2 premiere date: A February 2025 update

Given that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has just arrived on Paramount+, is this the right time to revisit a Knuckles season 2 discussion?

Obviously, we are well-aware of the fact the Idris Elba show, pictured above, was labeled a “six episode streaming event.” This is not a show that was necessarily meant to have another season. However, there is no denying that the franchise is extraordinarily popular and beyond just that, the third movie is legitimately great — the best one of the entire series by far.

We do think that at some point, there is a chance that Paramount+ will revisit getting another Sonic property on the air. As for whether or not it is Knuckles, that’s the debate. There is actually some unique solo story material out there for this character that has not been visited as of yet, but it would cause the creative team to dive pretty deep into Sega – Sonic lore that has been largely abandoned over the past couple of decades. You could argue that they may opt instead to veer in the direction of another character, including Amy Rose, who (spoiler alert!) turned up briefly at the end of the third film.

In the end, all of this is something that we’re actively thinking about … but there isn’t going to be news anytime soon. We do tend to think that Paramount is going to be careful not over-saturate the brand with some things that are just not going to work out. There is a blueprint of where some of that has gone wrong, whether it be with Marvel or even Star Wars.

We’ll just say this as of this month: The Sonic world is in a great place, and mostly because the people behind it do seem to legitimately care about the fans and what they are trying to do with the property.

What do you most want to see moving into Knuckles season 2 when it eventually arrives?

