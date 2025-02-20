Doctor Odyssey season 1 sets 9-1-1 crossover; when?

As we move forward into Doctor Odyssey season 1 on ABC, it feels like the powers-that-be want to give you more reasons to watch! How else do you explain some of the news that we’ve got right now!

According to a new report from Variety, the March 20 episode of the cruise-ship drama is going to feature a 9-1-1 crossover when “unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the ship’s vault … Enlisting Max’s help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand.”

This entire event is going to happen during Casino Week on the Odyssey and for now, it remains to be seen whether or not anyone beyond Angela Bassett is going to premiere.

Where things get a little strange

There have been rumors for a long time that Doctor Odyssey is actually some sort of fever-dream or does not exist within the real world. Does Athena turning up add some smoke to that? You can argue that following the cruise-ship disaster not that long ago within the 9-1-1 world, there is no way that Athena would willingly get back on a cruise ship ever again. Could she just be the manifestation of someone’s memory?

The real test of whether or not any of this is real, at least to us, is going to come courtesy of whether or not Athena’s jaunt on the ship is ever mentioned on her own show.

As for why we’re even getting this crossover in the first place, remember that both of these series are executive-produced by none other than Ryan Murphy, who has certainly come to love crossovers and/or unusual surprises on many of his shows. Why would we think we are going to see anything different here?

