Happy’s Place renewed for season 2 at NBC

If you were hoping to get more Happy’s Place on NBC, let’s just say that today’s news should bring a big-time smile to your face!

According to a report from TVLine, the Reba McEntire – Melissa Peterman comedy has been officially renewed for another season. This is, of course, where we say that this should not be a surprise to a lot of people out there, and for a number of reasons! First and foremost, the network clearly likes having a generational star like Reba on the platform. Beyond just that, it has performed pretty well once you factor in delayed viewing.

One other thing to remember? A lot of sitcoms like Happy’s Place do end up getting better more and more over time, and a second season will allow the writers and cast to coalesce further and take more creative chances. Obviously a lot of people who watched this show early on probably did so because they were big Reba fans, so how do you also develop a separate following here at the same time? Doing that is obviously so much easier said than done, but we are excited to see how the writers really work in order to pull a lot of this off.

As for when season 2 could premiere, there is going to be a lot more said about that come the spring or summer — the earliest we would expect it is October, mostly because that is when a lot of Friday-night shows tend to start up on network TV. If it is moved to a different slot it could be late September, but we tend to think that NBC likes having some sort of comedy this time of year and honestly, why wouldn’t they?

Remember that there are still more episodes to come on Friday nights; here is what to expect tomorrow:

02/21/2025 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Friday) : When Isabella gifts Bobbie matching sister mugs, Bobbie is forced to quickly think of an equally thoughtful gift, resulting in Isabella expecting the sisters to get matching tattoos. Steve and Takoda investigate where Emmett has been sneaking off. TV-PG

