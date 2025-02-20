White Collar revival: Is Netflix now top possibility?

Over the course of the past year or so, we have gotten a few assorted updates when it comes to a White Collar revival. We know that an idea has been put together, and that many of the show’s central cast are seemingly involved: Think Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay and Tiffani Thiessen. There are also plans in the works to honor Willie Garson, who was essential to the show for so many years.

So where do things stand moving forward with the revival? There’s still hope, but it does seem as though one possible home can be checked off the list.

According to a report from Deadline, Hulu has opted to not move forward with the project, which means that it will be heading out into the open market. Given that Hulu shares a studio connection with the show, it made some sense that it would land there.

So what is the top candidate now? Well, the aforementioned site mentions that Netflix is a good possibility here based largely on it having the show in multiple countries. We also do think that it would play rather well there given the nostalgia that often does course through that service and some of its shows. Also, can you imagine White Collar on a Netflix budget?

In general, we just hope that the series is able to find a home somewhere. Original creator Jeff Eastin is still involved, and in this era where it feels like some blue-sky shows are starting to find their way back to the forefront, why not honor one from the golden age of USA Network? We’re going to keep crossing our fingers here and hoping for the best. (It is crazy to imagine that it has been ten years since the original show ended — where does all the time go?)

Are you still hoping that the White Collar revival does eventually come to pass?

