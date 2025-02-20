Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 12: Big return!

For those who are not altogether aware as of yet, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 12 is going to be huge when it airs next week. Why is that? Well, for starters, you are actually going to see George Sr. back on the show!

In what is news we weren’t 100% sure we were going to get, Lance Barber is actually going to appear on this episode as Georgie’s late father. As for how that happens, it is pretty clear that it is going to be some sort of dream sequence. With him coming back here, the funny thing is that almost every Young Sheldon cast member will have appeared on the spin-off other than Sheldon himself. That is seemingly by design, given that a big part of this next chapter of Sheldon’s life is how he rarely comes home.

To get a few more details now about Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 12, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“Typhoid Georgie” – Georgie worries he’s letting his family down when he’s forced to stay home with a cold, and Mandy worries about how her career will affect her marriage, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Feb. 27 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. YOUNG SHELDON star Lance Barber returns as George Sr.

One of the things that we are especially excited for as we move forward here is seeing just how this particular situation for Georgie comes about where he actually sees his dad. The easy prediction is that while feeling under the weather, he has some sort of delirious moment where his dad feels real to him. Maybe that will help him get even more closure, as odd as it may seem.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

