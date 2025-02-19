Is Shifting Gears new tonight on ABC with season 1 episode 7?

Is Shifting Gears new tonight on ABC? We’ve been lucky to see a lot of installments over the past few weeks, but is that going to continue?

Well, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share the bad news — for the first time all season, the Tim Allen – Kat Dennings comedy is on hiatus. The plan, luckily, is to see the show back on sooner rather than later. There will be a new installment on February 26 in “Picnic,” and we know that there is one coming on March 5 in “Career” as well.

So, while you wait for the series to return, go ahead and check out the synopses below for what lies ahead…

Season 1 episode 7, “Picnic” – The feud between Parker Customs and Premiere Dance Lab heats up when Matt confronts the owner over a picnic table placed in the shared alleyway. Meanwhile, Carter’s need for “me time” sparks a man-to-(almost)-man conversation with Matt.

Season 1 episode 8, “Career” – Georgia invites Matt and Riley to speak at her school’s Career Day, where playful competition turns tense when Riley learns Georgia is ashamed of her job. Meanwhile, Gabriel mentors Carter’s car project until a more urgent piece of business arises.

How is the show faring regarding a possible season 2?

We’re sure that a lot of people out there would love some self-assurance when it comes to this subject sooner rather than later. Hopefully, that is going to happen and yet, it also feels like a good idea to keep expectations on a pretty particular level. While we do think there is a good chance that the sitcom will be renewed (it has performed well so far), ABC does not technically have to decide until May. We would imagine this show may be slightly more expensive than the standard new sitcom due to the star power, but it would be completely bonkers for the powers-that-be to not bring it back.

What do you most want to see moving into Shifting Gears season 1 episode 7 when it arrives?

