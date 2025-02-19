Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 2/19/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? After a week off the air, is it back alongside Chicago Fire and also Chicago PD?

Well, consider this a moment where you can very much celebrate, as all three shows in the franchise are going to be back to deliver some of the goods. We are expecting a lot of action, drama, and big character moments every step of the way — and all things considered, why wouldn’t we? These are things that this franchise has proven to do so great over the course of time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more reactions and reviews!

Now, if you do want to know a little bit more about these particular episodes in advance, check out the synopses below in the event that you haven’t already…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 13, “Take a Look in the Mirror” – 02/19/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Lenox’s mentorship is put to the test. Hannah helps a religious young woman with an ectopic pregnancy. Ripley’s self-destructive behavior continues to escalate. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 13, “Born of Fire” – 02/19/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : After a daring rescue at an adventure park, Kidd asks Severide to create a ropes course for Girls on Fire. Violet’s former nemesis returns, pleading for her help. Herrmann creates a signature cocktail for Molly’s TV-14

Chicago PD season 12 episode 13, “Street Jesus” – A mounting street war threatens a community-center project that Atwater is trying to get off the ground.

As for what’s coming after the fact…

Rest assured that there is going to be some more great news coming! February 26 is going to present some other episodes, and we’ll have a few more details about them in the relatively near future. Because we’re back to the show having a full season again (as opposed to one cut down by strikes), there is a lot more to come across all three shows — and we’re happy to get more into that.

What are you most excited about heading into Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD tonight?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back here — there are more updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







