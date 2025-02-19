Severance season 2: Irving’s watermelon head was real, per EP

Sure, we’ve spoken about a lot of serious concepts and fan theories related to Severance as of late, so let’s move into something else: The true nature of Irving’s watermelon head. Was that something that was actually real, or put together with either props or post-production?

We know that with the Apple TV+ show, it is pretty clear at this point that attention to detail matters. By virtue of that, we suppose that it is hard to be surprised with the notion that yes, the production actually used real watermelons to pay proper tribute to Irving’s Innie within the walls of Lumon. With that being said, it took multiple melons to achieve the desired result.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other SEVERANCE coverage!

Speaking per Entertainment Weekly, here is more of what creator Dan Erickson had to say on the subject:

“That was a real watermelon. They actually carved it … I think they had a couple of different ones, because leaving it out, it would start to get brown or shrivel a little bit if you’re going to do that over the course of the day. But I know it was a real watermelon, and they carved it for real.

“I just liked that idea, because I was Googling and looking at Google images of different melons, and I was scrolling down and suddenly I saw this horrifying carved face, and I gasped … And I thought, ‘Okay, yeah, we definitely need to do this. This is definitely something Lumon would do.'”

We know that Severance season 2 took an extremely long time to make and be released for a number of reasons, but there is a hilarious head-canon we’d love to develop where it was, in part, because they needed a perfect melon-head sculpture. It was certainly striking … and also not something we ever want to see at a corporate function moving forward.

Related – Be sure to get more news regarding Severance right now, including what else is ahead

What did you think about Irving’s funeral, watermelon included, on Severance season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







