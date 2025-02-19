Matlock season 1 episode 12 spoilers: Olympia vs. Julian?

With Matlock season 1 episode 12 coming to CBS in just over 24 hours, it does appear as though there is one thing that you can anticipate in general: A lot of recent stories coming to a full boil. That includes, of course, the ongoing battle between Olympia and Julian.

If you have watched the show since the beginning, we probably do not have to tell you what makes this dynamic so difficult. These two have issues that are long-simmering and by virtue of that, how could we ever state just how they are going to end? The only thing that feels a little bit likely is that in the midst of all of it, Matty and the rest of the firm could be drawn in to certain sides. Kathy Bates’ character has already formed a strong bond with Olympia separate from any of this drama, though that friendship could end up having some ramifications of its own.

So what sparks the latest chapter of the ongoing Olympia – Julian saga? We do tend to think the new Matlock season 1 episode 12 synopsis does a good job of laying all of that out:

“This Is That Moment” – Olympia and Julian’s issues intensify as they each represent opposing sides in a nasty custody case. Also, Matty uses the firm’s security system to her advantage, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Feb. 20 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do think that Matty is still as locked-in as she can be on getting justice for her daughter, but we have seen her struggle a little more the past few weeks. She’s gotten so invested in the firm and the people that she’s developed weak spots; while we do not think her secret is going to be exposed just yet, it could become more of a concern leaning into the finale.

