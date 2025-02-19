Wild Cards season 2 episode 4 spoilers: A Rear Window tribute?

Next week, you are going to have a great chance to see Wild Cards season 2 episode 4 arrive on The CW, and let’s just start by noting this: It is easy to figure out what the inspiration here is. The title may be “Dial A for Alibi,” but the homage here is clearly Rear Window. Who wouldn’t want to draw inspiration from Alfred Hitchcock for the sake of a story?

Of course, what is always going to make the premise of that film so interesting is depending on 1) the crime being witnessed and 2) the person serving as said witness, there are so many different ways the story could go. Watching it play out over the course of an hour will be rather fun, especially since we have someone we’re invested in already in Max at the center of it.

For a few more details on what is ahead, check out the full Wild Cards season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

Stuck at home with a sprained ankle and a pair of binoculars, Max (Vanessa Morgan) is convinced she has witnessed a murder while snooping on the condo across the street. Giacomo Gianniotti also stars. The episode was written by Alex Zaroney and directed by Shawn Piller (#204).

So why was Max snooping on the condo in the first place? That’s one question you can wonder, even if it is not altogether relevant to the end result. The objective of this story seems to mostly just be what happens when she sees something nefarious and then whether or not she can get other people to believe in her. Confining her to a single space also has to be a fun acting challenge for Morgan, as she will have to do things here that are different from what we have seen from her so far.

What do you most want to see moving into Wild Cards season 2 episode 4 when it arrives?

