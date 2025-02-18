The Irrational season 2 episode 15: ‘Conversation Games’

The Irrational season 2 episode 15 is going to be coming up on NBC in one week’s time, and that continues a rather great trend! Over the past few weeks, we have been lucky to see new installment every seven days — we’re glad that this is continuing, at least for a little while longer.

So what is going to make “Conversation Games” one of the most notable stories that we’ve seen so far! Well, it may have to do with just that: Conversation. We know that Alec is one of the best thinkers that you are ever going to see on a show like this, but there is another layer that comes with trying to actually get someone to confess to their crimes. Doing that, the vast majority of the time, is really so much easier said than done.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews right now!

Below, you can check out the full The Irrational season 2 episode 15 synopsis with some more insight on what else is ahead:

02/25/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : When Kylie and Marisa find evidence that a tech billionaire may be a serial killer, Alec quickly determines the only way to prove the killer’s guilt is for Alec to extract a confession, which leads into a dangerous game of cat and mouse. TV-14

If there anything that we are hoping to see her above all else, it’s rather simple: A chance to see Jesse L. Martin’s character challenged in a way that he so rarely is! Of course, we do want to see him end up on top at the end of this episode, but why not embrace some of the struggle that happens along the way? A big part of what makes this show so great is that it’s a journey, and getting from point A to point B is a huge part of the fun.

What are you the most eager to see at this point moving into The Irrational season 2 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







