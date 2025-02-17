Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 2/16?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We have been eagerly awaiting more of the sketch show for months, so is the moment finally here?

Well, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and answer this question with a pretty clear and bold “yes.” You are finally going to have a chance to see new episodes again! Tonight following HBO’s primetime lineup, the premiere of the latest season is going to be here, and it feels pretty darn clear to us at this point that there is going to be a lot to talk about.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

So what is the show going to look like this season? Speaking in a new interview with USA Today, the host indicated that the entire team is trying to figure out how to handle the new administration:

I think that’s what we’re (struggling) with at the moment. For our last show of last year, we were trying to meet people where they were. We definitely don’t want to give false hope; there’s lots of that right now. So yeah, I don’t know. That’s what we’re tackling this week. We’re trying to land on something that is uplifting in a way that you can stand on. (We can’t say) everything is going to be all right when clearly it is not.

At a time when people are feeling so isolated and hopeless, it is kind of nice, even if you feel hopeless, to not feel isolated. We get to work on this together and talk it out and try and frame it in a way that feels helpful rather than helpless.

Oliver has also noted that he is hoping to still do some timeless stories, which are some of the show’s bread and butter. For now, consider that something more to look forward to in the weeks and months ahead.

What do you most want to see moving into tonight’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

Are you glad that the premiere has finally arrived? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







