Extracted season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Family chaos ahead?

As you get prepared to see Extracted season 1 episode 3, let’s just hope that you are braced for all sorts of drama.

From the get-go, we knew that one of the basic appeals of this particular reality competition is getting to see how the family members react to seeing their loved ones out in the wilderness. This is a show about trust as much as it is survival, and we tend to think that the competitiveness is going to bleed over in a number of different ways.

Below, you can see the full Extracted season 1 episode 3 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

Emotions between family members in HQ erupt when faced with another challenge as alliances begin to form as families decide which survivalists will receive critical supplies and which will not. The starving survivalists compete for food, while family members draw maps to get their family members to a food source in the forest and a decision point drives the families further apart as their loved ones fight to survive in the wild. In the one-of-a-kind survival series Extracted, 12 untrained competitors face the harsh Canadian wilderness while their families, watching from a remote headquarters, decide whether to let them continue or press the “Extract” button, all for a chance to win $250,0000 in the all-new “The Hunt” episode of Extracted airing Monday, Feb 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EXT-103) (TV-14 L)

By the end of this episode, we hope that we have an even better sense of the format and what all there is to be excited about the rest of the way. The series seems to be faring relatively well in the ratings but at the same time, it’s still early! Because of that, we do tend to think that a good bit of its history is still to be written.

