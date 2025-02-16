P-Valley season 3 premiere date: A February 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about P-Valley season 3 between now and the end of February?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and state that we more than understand anyone out there who wants more of the series and soon. How can you not? The last season premiered all the way back in June 2022; two and a half years have already passed, but luckily, we know that production is done! This means that the focus is shifting over to the post-production team to get all of these stories ready to go. Then, you have to wonder about Starz, and the obvious concern there is that they are going to take however long they’re going to take to get things from point A over to point B.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional reactions and reviews!

Now, we already know that Starz is bringing back Power Book III: Raising Kanan next month. By virtue of that, the earliest we imagine we will see P-Valley premiere is late spring or early summer. Yet, that window feels possible, though you also have to remember that they’ve got some other shows including Power Book IV: Force that they have to figure out. They don’t tend to have too many hits on the air at the same time, though admittedly it would be rather nice in the event that they did sometimes.

Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there is some sort of news that comes out this month and if not, that we have a chance to hear about it in March. The doors of The Pynk need to be open again! Also, we hope that there is enough time between the announcement and the premiere for a lot of people to complete what feels like a pretty necessary re-watch.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on P-Valley right now, including the end of production

What do you most want to see moving into P-Valley season 3, no matter when we get it?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







