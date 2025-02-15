NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Back to the past…

If you have not heard for whatever reason, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 3 arrive next week. What can we say about it?

Well, let’s just start with the fact that the title here in “Back in the USSR” is pretty clearly a music reference — but what exactly that means remains a fun mystery! The promo that we saw tonight, after all, suggested that we could see both a cold case but then also some witty banter between Mackey and some other members of the team.

Below, you can see the full NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 3 synopsis to get so many more updates that are all about what else lies ahead:

“Back in the USSR” – When the body of a long-missing U.S. Naval engineer is discovered buried in concrete, the team enlists Doc Roy’s old friend to assist in the investigation, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Friday, Feb. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We are still early in the season, so it is best to note that where things stand here is now where they are going to be long-term. With that, we’re just ready to watch things slowly evolve over time! Sure, there are going to be some procedural elements here, but we are equally happy about the fact that they will be mixed in with a few other long-term plots. This is a show that has almost always been about the mix, so we have a hard time imagining that we are about to see something different.

