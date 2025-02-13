Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 11: A betrayal?

As we get prepared to see Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 11, there is some huge stuff around the corner. In particular, there could suddenly be a lot of drama mixed in with some of the comedy.

After all, the basis for this particular story could be some conflict when it comes to Georgie and his father-in-law, and for a particularly big reason. After all, Georgie could be working for a rival all of a sudden! This is one of those things that is sitcom gold for the most part.

Below, you can see the full Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 11 synopsis with some other details on what lies ahead:

“Working for the Enemy” – Audrey’s past rears its head when Georgie leaves the tire store to work for Fred Fagenbacher (Matt Letscher), Jim’s longtime nemesis, and Mandy struggles to keep peace in the house, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Feb. 20 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, let’s just go ahead and say that we do think this is one of those stories that is going to be resolved before the hour is over, or at least so we think. If Georgie is going to stick around at this other job for a long time, it’s going to be a pretty huge issue — that we can say with certain amount of confidence.

On a side note, we’re of course happy to see Matt Letscher on the show! We certainly know him the best at this point for his role on The Flash, but he has been in some many other shows over the years as well.

