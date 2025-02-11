Paradise season 1 episode 5: Who has the tablet?

We knew that Paradise season 1 episode 5 would more than likely contain some sort of major twist … but tied to Presley?

Well, there is no real reason at this point to string things along here, so let’s just go ahead and hand over the big jaw-dropper at the end of the hour: Xavier’s own daughter has the mysterious tablet, the one that could carry with it a number of answers. Why is this?

If there is one thing you can argue here first and foremost, it is that Presley is suddenly the top target for the murder of Cal. That is crazy to think about on some level and yet, does she have a motive? Well, given that Xavier himself seems to blame the President for his wife not being there, you could easily argue the same could be said for his daughter. This could therefore mean that Presley could have planned something out here, but there are still a number of difficult variables that would be thrown into that, as well.

Where do we start at the moment? Well, our general sentiment is that if Presley did something like this, she would have to be aware of the security around the President, and also be smart enough in order to start to convince some people to let you near him in some sort of unassuming way. All of it feels like some sort of stretch, and the perfect sort of twist to make us raise a lot of questions at this point in the season.

Still, we do personally think that the show is way more complicated than it is even presented as right now, and there are probably even more shocking twists coming that you do not know.

