Watson season 1 spoilers: Matt Berry set to play … Sherlock?

Is Matt Berry poised to play Sherlock Holmes on CBS’ Watson at some point in the future? Well, for now, here is what we can say: At the very least, we’re going to hear his voice.

According to a new report coming in from TV Insider, you are going to have a chance to hear the What We Do in the Shadows alum voice the iconic character at some point moving forward. Given that Sherlock has (presumably) died at the hands of Moriarty on this series, it may eliminate the chance that you are going to see him in the present. As for the past, however, that is a completely different story.

Speaking to the aforementioned website, executive producer Craig Sweeny indicated that you are going to hear Berry’s voice for the first time in episode 7, where it comes about through a series of hallucinations. Meanwhile, he said the following when asked if we could ever see Berry play the part on-screen:

“I couldn’t say that. I feel it might be violating the deal-making gods, if I said that … Certainly, he would be an amazing Sherlock. I don’t believe that we can guarantee that, but that would be our hope.”

Of course, a lot of that may come down to the actor’s schedule, but also where the story goes. We do at least tend to think that Watson could eventually toy with the idea that Sherlock is still alive, but even if that is the case, we do tend to think that it will be a show revolving more around the title character. That was really how the series was promoted from the get-go, so why change it too radically at this point? We just will have to wait and see.

