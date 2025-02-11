FBI season 7 episode 12 spoilers: A look at a ‘Manhunt’ ahead

If there is anything that we can say right now entering FBI season 7 episode 12 on CBS, it is that there is a lot of drama to come.

First and foremost, here is a reminder that the episode is titled “Manhunt,” and there is going to be a lot of action and drama over the course of the night. This is one of those stories where you can argue that it is a race against time, and you are not going to see that many opportunities for Maggie or anyone else to catch their breath over the course of this.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see other TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can get the full FBI season 7 episode 12 synopsis with some more insight all about what is to come:

“Manhunt” – When the team’s sex trafficking sting operation goes sideways, they race to recover a human trafficking victim. Meanwhile, Maggie makes a connection with a 911 operator to help find the girl before she is whisked out of the city or worse, on FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for what is coming up after the fact here…

Well, the biggest thing that we can say at present is that there is another story coming titled “Hitched,” closer to the end of the month, and there is at least a chance that there is some sort of hiatus at a certain point after the fact. The only advice that we can give at this point is to brace yourselves for a lot of different hurdles and surprises before we get to the end of the season. Isn’t that what we should want?

Is there anything that you are most excited to see moving into FBI season 7 episode 12 when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







