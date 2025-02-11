FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 12: April Brooks returns

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 12 is poised to come back onto CBS next week — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, let’s start by making at least one part of the story clear: You are going to see a familiar face re-enter the picture in Wendy Moniz! The Yellowstone alum is officially coming back onto the show in the role of Judge April Brooks, someone who we also know as the ex-girlfriend of one Remy Scott.

So what is going to be bringing the character back on the show right now? Let’s just say that it is far from the happiest of occasions. Below, you can check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 12 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

“68 Seconds” – Remy calls in the Fugitive Task Force after ex-girlfriend judge April Brooks is assaulted by a serial rapist. Meanwhile, Remy decides to take the next step in his relationship with Abby after her case in New York winds down, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there really going to be a huge step forward for Remy and Abby here? For now, we’ll just say that it feels like there have been teases for this over the course of the past few weeks, and it would be nice to start to see things move forward in a certain direction. This is also a good point in the season for it to happen, given that there is also still time to deal with more of the aftermath.

