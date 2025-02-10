Extracted season 1 episode 2 preview: Key decisions await

After the premiere today on Fox, do you want to learn a little bit more about Extracted season 1 episode 2? Rest assured, we’ve got that within!

We do certainly think that Fox is hoping that this show can capitalize on the trend of recent survival-based competition shows all over the country. The twist of having family members involved allows for it to be a little bit more personal. It is far too early to tell whether or not the premise is going to work out long-term, but we know that built-in relationships have helped other shows before like The Amazing Race. Why wouldn’t it also do something more here?

To get a few more details now on what you can expect to see, go ahead and check out the full Extracted season 1 episode 2 synopsis below:

At the end of day two tensions mount in headquarters as families compete for the power to send in life saving supplies to their loved ones in the punishing wilderness while several families are on the verge of extraction as their survivalist must figure out how to get across the lake, and risk hypothermia in order to get the next drop of supplies. In the one-of-a-kind survival series Extracted, 12 untrained competitors face the harsh Canadian wilderness while their families, watching from a remote headquarters, decide whether to let them continue or press the “Extract” button, all for a chance to win $250,0000 in the all-new “Gimme Shelter” episode of Extracted airing Monday, Feb 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EXT-102) (TV-14)

We are of course abundantly curious as to whether or not there is going to be some conflicts between family members — or, at least ways that this show can stand out from the pack. We expect it to get off to a decent ratings start thanks to the Super Bowl, but we’ll have to see what happens from there…

