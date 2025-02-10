Extracted series premiere: What to expect from Fox competition

As you get prepared to see the Extracted series premiere on Fox tomorrow night, do you want to learn a little more about it now?

Well, we recognize fully that you may have seen a preview or two during the Super Bowl and want some more information. There are a lot of survival competition shows out there, but this one is trying to do something a little different with a family twist thrown in here.

Below, you can see the full description that offers up a better sense of things:

One-of-a-kind survivalist competition series Extracted, features 12 untrained competitors attempting to survive extremely grueling conditions, perilous terrain, and the threat of fearsome predators in the unforgiving Canadian wilderness. Meanwhile, some miles away, their family members are locked down at a secluded headquarters watching them navigate their dangerous surroundings alone via a 24/7 live feed. The fate of each untrained contestant in the wilderness lies in the hands of their family members back in HQ. Each amateur survivalist’s family has the power to decide whether their loved one has what it takes to brave the elements and fight to be the last one standing, or whether the family will push the ominous “Extract” button and remove their loved one and their whole family from the competition. Extracted begs the question: how far will their loved ones let them go for a chance for their family to win $250,000? in the all-new “Survive the Night” series premiere episode of Extracted airing Monday, Feb 10 (8:00-9:03 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EXT-101) (TV-14 L)

Basically, this is going to be a show that is very much about trust — do you believe that your loved one can handle it out in the middle of nowhere? This could potentially lead to some drama, but as is often the case with reality shows like this, a great deal is going to be based on editing and the cast who was assembled.

