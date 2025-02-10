All American season 7 episode 3 spoilers: Football is back!

For those who have not heard as of yet, you are going to be seeing All American season 7 episode 3 arrive on The CW next week. With that, what all can you expect to see?

First and foremost, the best thing that we can note is that if you do love the show for the football, the next episode is going to be right up your alley. “Ante Up” is the title for this story, and in general, we do tend to think that raising the game from what we’ve seen in the past has to be top priority. The show needs to be exciting, especially at a time in which a lot of people are questioning whether or not it should have ever come back in the first place.

Below, you can check out the full All American season 7 episode 3 with more insight on what is to come:

IT’S GAME TIME – Football is back, and it’s the first games of the season for Beverly and South Crenshaw. When South Crenshaw’s latest addition – Khalil (Antonio J. Bell) – remains sidelined, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Coach Bobby clash over his next steps. Elsewhere, The Eagles’ devastating loss leads to finger-pointing from KJ (Nathaniel McIntyre). Later, Cassius (Osy Ikhile) brings KJ to a South Crenshaw game in hopes that Khalil’s positive attitude will be a lesson to KJ. Finally, Layla offers advice to Coop (Bre-Z) about Amina (Alexis Chikaeze), KJ seeks to right his wrongs, and Jordan makes a startling discovery. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty. (#703).

Just from reading all of that alone, it feels like the series is going to continue its balancing act of trying to honor the past while preparing us for the future. As for how successful that ends up ultimately being, we will have to wait and see.

What are you most eager to see moving into All American season 7 episode 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

