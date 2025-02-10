NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 14 return date hopes at CBS

Following what you see tonight, do you want to get the full NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 14 return date? What about more news on the series in general?

Well, for most of the series, we know that the prequel drama has followed the lead of the original show and aired new episodes directly after it. Moving forward is where that could start to change. While all of CBS’ lineup is off the air next week, that is going to change on February 24 … with one key exception. There is no evidence that NCIS: Origins will be back until at least March, and there is no exact return date for it just yet.

So what is going on here? Well, the prequel may have a full-season order here but at the same time, a full-season order for it is clearly different from NCIS proper. The plan is for Origins to have 18 episodes this season, and that may be less than the others shows. Hence, the reason for some sort of a break here.

As for what we want to see whenever we do get the prequel back, a lot of it really begins when it comes to stories all about Lala. If she is really the reason why young Gibbs is telling this story, we are also hoping for more insight about that. We have seen already on this show that she is instrumental in making him into the person that he is at some point down the road; yet, we don’t even really think that we have scratched the surface of it at this point.

Is there going to be a season 2 renewal?

We should note that as of right now, nothing is confirmed. However, we are also cautiously optimistic that we are going to be able to see that happen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

