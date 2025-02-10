The Neighborhood season 7 episode 12 return date at CBS

After what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get The Neighborhood season 7 episode 12 return date? What about other insight?

Well, the first thing that we really should do here is just go ahead and share the bad news that there won’t be a new episode in seven days — and that the same can be said for the rest of the network’s primetime lineup. The plan is for all of them is going to be coming back on Monday, February 24.

So what can we say about The Neighborhood season 7 episode 12? For starters, it is directed by none other than cast member Tichina Arnold. Meanwhile, the synopsis below sets the stage for what’s to come:

“Welcome to Getting Lucky” – Calvin and Dave join Lamar (Kevin Pollack) on a road trip to the casino. Also, Tina and Gemma babysit Daphne while Marty desperately tries to spend time with Courtney alone, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Feb. 24 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Series star Tichina Arnold directs this episode.

What is going on beyond this season?

Well, we do think that we’re entering a key period of time for the comedy. There is a potential spin-off in the works, and the writers probably need to know soon if season 7 is the final one if they want to come up with some sort of proper ending. The last thing we want is for a show this important to CBS to just disappear from view without a proper send-off.

For the time being, we’re just hoping that The Neighborhood gets at least a season 8. Based on the numbers, we are cautiously optimistic it will happen.

What do you most want to see moving into The Neighborhood season 7 episode 12?

