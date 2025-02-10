Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 2/9?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? As many of you may be aware, the show is going to be back soon. However, is that tonight?

Well, let’s just go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now: There is no new episode tonight. However, we are going to be getting it soon! How soon? Well, let’s just say that the plan is for the premiere to come on next week (February 16) at around the standard time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

We probably do not need to sit here and tell you all the various subjects that are likely going to be covered on Oliver’s show this season. The current Administration is certainly going to be front and center for a lot of them, but it is also not the host’s style to limit his content to just the most predictable subjects. By virtue of that, we do very much thing that you are going to be seeing a few surprises sprinkled in over the course of the season, but ones that are still very much important when it comes to unique and standout content.

Above all else, we really just hope that Last Week Tonight continues to find some unique ways to try and make all of us laugh. We know that we’re in a time right now where a lot of people are feeling down in the dumps and by virtue of that, this show does offer up a chance to be a beacon of entertainment for a lot of people out there. (Of course, our big question remains whether or not people are going to want to hear about politics at this time, or if they would rather just put on earmuffs and think about some other stuff instead.

What do you most want to see moving into Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







