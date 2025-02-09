Funny Woman season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Sophie’s new film!

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into Funny Woman season 2 episode 3. So what can we say?

Well, one of the biggest things that is worth saying right now is that this show is designed to take us through the various highs and lows of Sophie’s career, and that’s not going to be changing at all as we move forward. There is another movie gig ahead for her, and could that lead to some personal ramifications at the same time? Let’s just say that there is a reasonably good chance of that.

Below, you can check out the full Funny Woman season 2 episode 3 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

The highs and lows continue for Sophie, whose first encounter with her mother proves disappointing. Feeling isolated at home, she moves into Pandora’s flat, seeking solace in privacy. Edith’s interest in Dennis is rekindled, leading Sophie to assume they’re back together. With nothing to lose, Sophie agrees to star in a film opposite a French movie star – their chemistry is instant!

How many episodes are there this season?

Well, here is one of the crazier things that you have to consider here — we have already made it to the halfway point! With this being a four-episode season we of course tend to think that each one of them has to be jam-packed. Also, we tend to think that whatever happens here is inevitably going to carry directly into the finale. Heck, there is even a chance that we are going to be getting some sort of cliffhanger at the very end of it, as well.

At the moment, our general consensus on this remains to be seen: It is somewhat refreshing for PBS to have a period drama like this, especially since it is rather different from many of the others they have.

What do you most want to see moving into Funny Woman season 2 episode 3?

