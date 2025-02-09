Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 6 (finale): A major conflict…

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to see the Miss Scarlet season 5 finale arrive — are you ready for it?

Well, we will start off here by noting personally that we’d love to live in a world here where there are more episodes of the series every single year. It doesn’t even have to advance the story forward in some particularly enormous way! The biggest appeal that comes from watching Eliza is just seeing her unravel all sorts of mysteries that are around her.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further PARADISE videos!

Now, as we do look towards the finale, we’re going to be seeing a case that is perhaps more personal than any other she’s taken on in some time.

Below, you can see the full Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 6 synopsis with some other updates on what lies ahead:

Eliza faces a conflict of interests when she hired to look into the personal life of Police Commissioner Fitzroy.

Is there going to be a major cliffhanger at the end of this?

Well, let’s just say that there is a decent chance of that right now — and how can there not be? However, we’ve seen over the years that British dramas do not always feel pressure to end things in this way, so there are a lot of different forms that an ending can take.

For the time being, we should note that there is no official renewal for a Miss Scarlet season 6. We are cautiously optimistic that there is going to be more of the series at some point down the road, but anything can happen within the world of TV. We know that this series had to handle a pretty significant exit courtesy of Stuart Martin, but we also feel like they took that on in the best way that they could.

What do you most want to see moving into Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 6?

How do you think the show is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







