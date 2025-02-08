Brilliant Minds season 2 renewal: A February 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about Brilliant Minds season 2 between now and the end of February? Well, as you would imagine, there is quite a bit that we can get into within this piece! After all, it was weeks ago that the season 1 finale arrived for the Zachary Quinto show and ever since then, NBC has kept their cards close to the vest.

For the time being, though, let’s say this: We are cautiously optimistic that there’s a chance to get a little bit more of the medical drama. The ratings were decent enough through season 1, and we also do tend to think that this is the story the network really wants to have. Sure, there are a few long-term stories sprinkled in, but they are spaced between a lot of story-of-the-week plots. This is a format that is tried-and-true and there is no real reason to think that anyone is going to move relatively far away from it.

With all of this being said, though, let’s just say that we’re not confident that you will hear much about a Brilliant Minds season 2 this month! While we are hopeful, we tend to think that NBC will wait until April or May — that way, they can gauge the future of this show alongside that of a number of others that they have coming down the road. Remember that they do have series like Suits LA premiering late this month, and The Hunting Party is only an episode into its run. There are probably only so many shows that they are going to bring back for another season, so keep that in mind.

If you want to see more episodes…

Well, our advice is rather simple: Be sure to spread the word! Also, stream the first season on Peacock.

