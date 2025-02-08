Lopez vs. Lopez season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following the big season 3 finale over at NBC tonight, what are the chances that a Lopez vs. Lopez season 4 renewal happens?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start off by noting where things actually stand at present. The ratings for the third season are actually up in total viewers versus where they were in season 2, but also down in the key 18-49 demographic. The series, starring George and Mayan Lopez, has had a pretty solid lead-in courtesy of Happy’s Place which most likely helps it to a certain degree. However, this is really just going to come down to what the network wants for their schedule moving forward, and that can be hard to predict.

What we do at least think on paper here is that Lopez vs. Lopez feels like it fits rather well as a fellow sitcom alongside Happy’s Place, and the idea that it has a big-name star is most likely a significant benefit to it. With this genre in particular, we tend to think that you need some sort of marquee person to get viewers on board.

While it would be great to get some more news on the show’s future sooner rather than later, odds are that this is not going to be the case. Instead, it is our general sentiment that we are probably going to be stuck waiting until at least late April or early May to get official news. NBC will use the time in between in order to figure out what they want some of their lineups are going to.

One last thing that could help this series in particular? Well, it is hard for the network to have a lot of programming on Friday nights. It is a real risk, and we do think that it may better to go with what you have than what you necessarily would get otherwise.

Do you want to see a Lopez vs. Lopez season 4 happen over at NBC?

