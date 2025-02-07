Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival: Sarah Michelle Gellar speaks out

Days after it was officially revealed that a revival of Buffy the Vampire Slayer was going to get a pilot order over at Hulu, we have now heard from one of the most important people involved.

After all, what got Sarah Michelle Gellar on board this idea? Well, let’s just say that it seemed to be a perfect combination of talking with the right people and time to mull it over.

In a new post on her Instagram Stories, Gellar (who is currently appearing on Dexter: Original Sin) had the following to say about the project:

“Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman … She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential Buffy revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I’ve always done, I told Gail that I just didn’t see a way for the show to exist again. We’d always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our 20-minute coffee quickly turned into a four-hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us.

Gellar went on to say that she did not agree to anything after the meeting, but that in the aftermath, she did agree to continue a conversation that down the road, led to some writers coming on board. She then expressed confidence in the idea that was settled upon:

“I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit Buffy and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right … This has been a long process, and it’s not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love Buffy as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you.”

For now, we’ll wait and see what happens … a full series has yet to be confirmed, but there are reasons aplenty for excitement!

