Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival with Sarah Michelle Gellar in works

We knew that a Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival was something that felt possible over the past year or two, and for good reason. Sarah Michelle Gellar was previously opposed to the idea, but she seemed more warm to it following her getting on board Dexter: Original Sin.

Well, here’s the good news: The idea of this show is moving quickly from the theoretical now into the actual.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reviews!

According to a report from Deadline, a revival of the series starring Gellar is getting close to a pilot order at Hulu. Meanwhile, Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, a longtime fan of the original show, is set to direct the pilot — an extraordinary move that would give the new series clout almost from the get-go. Nora and Lilla Zuckerman of Poker Face are reportedly writing the pilot.

Of course, none of this guarantees that the new series will be a runaway success, but we do think that there is still a good chance it will at least garner huge viewership from the start. The biggest pitfall that the show will need to be aware of is the idea of just baking Buffy for a new generation and focusing this on some new characters when that’s not what people want to watch. This is a show that needs its title character still front and center, and we certainly think there could be room for other fan favorites to come back.

As for Gellar’s future on the Dexter prequel, here is your reminder that she was never billed as anything more than a special guest star there. We tend to think that her role of Tanya could easily be written out within the final episodes this season, though she does already harbor a significant place in the show’s history. After all, this character was really Dexter’s first mentor in forensics!

Do you think that a Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival will be successful?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







