Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 10: Big returns

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 10 is coming to CBS next week, and this one is poised to deliver more nostalgia. We have already seen multiple characters from Young Sheldon turn up since the start of the new series, and that is going to continue here.

After all, the next new episode is going to feature both Mary and Pastor Jeff back in action! What are they going to bring to the table? That is a fun thing to think about.

For now, we just suggest that you check out the full Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 10 synopsis. It does, after all, serve as a great way to set the stage:

“A House Divided” – Audrey and Mary go to war over CeeCee and Georgie, and Mandy can’t help but take sides, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Feb. 13 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.YOUNG SHELDON stars Zoe Perry and Matt Hobby guest star as Mary and Pastor Jeff, respectively.

Of course, this episode is not the first time that we have seen Audrey and Mary face off, and it may not be the last depending on how long the spin-off lasts. For the time being, we are just glad to be able to still see some of these stories, and that this new show is not forgetting what came before it — especially since there was some really emotional stuff at the heart of it.

One more thing to remember here

CBS is clearly in this for the long haul! There may not be a season 2 as of yet, but we do tend to think that this is a foregone conclusion.

