Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 14 spoilers: A budget meeting

Next week on ABC you are going to have a chance to see Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 14 — so what can we say about it now?

Well, we recognize that on paper, the idea of a story about a budget meeting is probably not that thrilling. However, it does provide some of the relatable material that you expect with a show like this. A huge part of working at a school is having to navigate a lot of potential issues in regards to the money and materials you have to do your job. Budgets are tight; they always are. There’s the issue of course of teachers not being paid enough, but then you are also compounding this with another problem in trying to actually get the funds to do what you want.

Below, you can check out the full Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 14 synopsis with more information all about what is ahead:

Ava and the Abbott teachers plan for the annual school district budget meeting. Meanwhile, Janine and Gregory prepare for Valentine’s Day as a couple.

The Valentine’s Day component here is of course nice, mostly due to the fact that the holiday takes on even more life in a place like this. You can’t avoid February 14 when kids are handing out tiny Valentines but in a way, doesn’t this add to the overall state of fun? We do think that this could be a pretty special time for both Janine and Gregory and of course, that’s what so many of us are rooting for! This is one of those shows that can really can present this romance in a series of fun, iconic moments — these are the sort of things that a lot of viewers come back to for so many years after the fact.

