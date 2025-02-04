FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 11: Is Ray’s father okay?

As you look towards FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 11 next week, what are some of the parts of the story that stand out?

Well, for starters, let’s go ahead and think in terms of familiar faces, given that another big one is entering the fold here! You are going to have a chance to see Ray Cannon’s dad come back to the show for this episode, albeit in a less-than-wonderful manner for his sake.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Do You Realize??” – The Fugitive Task Force is sent on a hunt in Philadelphia to investigate a double homicide and the abduction of a 14-year-old girl in the foster care system. Meanwhile, Ray’s father is hospitalized after an accident while helping out around the house, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we are hopeful that even in the midst of all of this, we are going to be able to see Ray’s father come out of this okay. Of course, this is still one of those stories that is inevitably going to end up raising a lot of questions about mortality and taking stock in what matters the most. Ray’s father is getting older, and of course this is something that Ray himself has to think about.

As for the case itself, let’s just say that it could be emotional — both in terms of the subject matter and also the safety of the young girl at the center of it.

